Crowdfunding Campaign Launched for Grand Rapids Bike Park

Grand Rapids Bike Park could get a much-needed makeover if a recently launched crowdfunding campaign reaches its $50,000 goal.

Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Friends of Grand Rapids Parks and the West Michigan Mountain Biking Alliance announced plans to create a 16-acre multi-use bike park at 570 Kirtland St SW. The former softball and baseball facility already offers a singletrack mountain bike trail through the woods near Plaster Creek and a pump track.

Planned enhancements include adding a youth pump track, an advanced pump track, a bike playground, and amenities to add walking, bird watching, and running uses to the back of the park.

If the campaign reaches its crowdfunding goal of $50,000 by July 1, the project will win a matching grant with funds made possible by MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program. Visit Patronicity for more details and to donate.

With these improvements, Grand Rapids Bike Park will have amenities for a wide range of users from toddlers and beginners to advanced adult cyclists.

“The planned improvements to the Grand Rapids Bike Park will make it a go-to destination for local and regional cyclists, hikers, and nature enthusiasts,” said Dan Gilmartin, CEO and executive director of the Michigan Municipal League.