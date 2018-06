Grab Rover’s Leash for this Community Dog Walk

Dogs love summer as much as their humans do and they’re ready to socialize after a long winter indoors.

Nature of the Dog has partnered with Paddock Place and Furniture City Creamery for a series of community dog walking events.

On June 6, July 11 and Aug. 8, head to Paddock Place, 1033 Lake Drive SE, at 6 p.m. for a casual 30-minute walk through East Hills. You’ll return to Paddock Place for ice cream from Furniture City Creamery’s ice cream truck – dogs get to enjoy some too. There will also be drink specials available from Paddock Place.

*Photo courtesy of Paddock Place