Take Your Yoga Practice Outdoors with These Hot Summer Classes

Summer is approaching, and so are many chances to soak up the beauty of the Grand Rapids area with these outdoor yoga classes.

Funky Buddha Hot House

Outdoor Community Classes

Wilcox Park (Grand Rapids) & Centennial Park (Holland)

Sundays starting June 3

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Wilcox), 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Centennial Park)

Free

The first outdoor Wilcox Park class on June 3 will feature the beats of Afro Zuma Percussion Ensemble. Suggested Donation: $10. Donations will go directly to nonprofit Urban Roots for its work to cultivate durable communities and ecosystems through urban agriculture.

More details

SUP (Stand Up Paddleboard) Yoga at Reed’s Lake

Saturday mornings starting July 7 through August 18

9 am and 11 am

$30 per class, pre-registration required

More details

Community Yoga at Tunnel Park in Holland

July 13, July 27, August 10, August 24

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Free

More details

Seva Yoga

Join Melissa for a one-hour outdoor morning flow class at John Collins Park on Reed’s Lake.

6/7, 6/14, 6/21, 6/28, 7/5

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Regular class rates ($18) and memberships apply. No free class passes accepted

Must pre-register in Mind Body

Grand Rapids Kroc Center

Outdoor Fitness Series

Outdoor amphitheatre behind Kroc

6/16 and 6/23

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Free. For ages 12+ only. Kids 12-15 years of age need Teen Fit Permit

More details

Family Fun Fitness Night

Outdoor Campus behind Kroc

7/11 from 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Free for all ages

Other campus activities and vendors available from 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

MVP Athletic Club, Crahen

Outdoor yoga class every Wednesday, June 13 – Aug. 15

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Open to the public

Participants must be 12 years of age or older to participate. No pre-registration required. Please plan to bring your own mat. In the event of rain, class will be moved indoors.

More details

Feral Yogi’s Summer Celebration: A Great Lakes Hiking & Yoga Adventure

6/30 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Rosy Mound Natural Area, Grand Haven, MI

This afternoon workshop pairs a 2.5-mile hike with an hour-long beach yoga and guided meditation session.

Price: $38 per person / $43 per person the day of the event

More details

Heights Yoga Project

Alger Park Church, 2655 Eastern Ave SE

All levels vinyasa

Starting in June: Mondays 7 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Price: Donation

*Photo courtesy of Seva Yoga