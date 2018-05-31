GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

Festival of the Arts promises enough art, food and entertainment to pack your whole weekend, but we found a few more fun activities to keep you busy as well.

A Few Good Men

(Thursday – Sunday)

“You can’t handle the truth!” Circle Theatre takes on Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway rendition of “A Few Good Men.” The opening night performance takes place on May 31, with additional dates through the weekend and into June. (It closes with a June 16 performance).

The play follows the trial of two Marines complicit in the death of a fellow Marine at Guantanamo Bay. The Navy lawyer, a callow young man more interested in softball games than the case, expects a plea bargain and a cover up of what really happened. Prodded by a female member of his defense team, the lawyer eventually makes a valiant effort to defend his clients and, in so doing, puts the military mentality and the Marine code of honor on trial.

Festival of the Arts

(Friday – Sunday)

The 49th season of the annual Festival of the Arts takes place in downtown Grand Rapids this weekend.

The free three-day community event features several stages of performances, a juried Regional Arts Exhibition, and dozens of food booths run by nonprofit organizations. Plus, creative activities for children and adults to enjoy making their own art as well as purchasing art from West Michigan artists.

This year’s program, food booth list, performance schedule, parking details, and a lot more are available at the Festival of the Arts website.

Jim Dandy & Fancy Pants CD release party

(Saturday)

Parents, beat the heat on Saturday night by stopping into the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum for the Jim Dandy & the Fancy Pants CD release party. The duo plays family-friendly tunes that will have everyone dancing.

Though this is a free event, space is limited, so reserve your seats ahead of time. And be sure to bring along some extra $$ for fun activities throughout the event to benefit the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum and it’s partners for the evening, Make-a-Wish Michigan, and Anchor’s Pediatric Hospice.

