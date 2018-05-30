5 Grand Rapids Bike Shops To Get You Out On The Trail

With our city racking up accolades like “Best Town for Mountain Biking,” it’s no surprise that Grand Rapids has plenty of bike shops where you can find your next bike — or ride in for a seasonal tune-up. And, now that the snow has melted and the sun is shining, it’s time to get back on the horse (and by horse, we mean your bike) and hit the trail, road or bike path.

We’ve found some of the most popular bike shops in town to check out if you’re looking to buy a new bike or for a new community of bike riders who’ll help you out with everything from repairs to suggestions on where to ride.

On that note, we’re on the hunt for your favorite bike trails. Drop us a comment below or send us a message on social media.

Grand Rapids Bicycle Co.

Known as GRBC (you might see their bumper stickers or apparel around town), Grand Rapids Bicycle Co. has three locations (Fulton, Ada Village and East Paris) across the area. Their skilled mechanics offer bike tune-ups (starting at $40) to keep you rolling smoothly. Bonus, if you buy your bike from them, you get a free 30-day check-up.

Central District Cyclery

Located on Plainfield, Central District Cyclery offers a wide range of bikes, specializing in Kona and Rocky Mountain brands. From commuter bikes to mountain bikes and road bikes, there’s something for every skill level and interest. Get your bike repaired (or schedule a tune-up), and head over to Creston Brewery down the street while you wait.

Boston Square Community Bikes

For a more communal environment, try Boston Square Community Bikes; it’s more of a club than a bike shop. They’ll help you work on your bike or teach you how to fix your own bike. The tools and shop are free of charge, and you only pay for the parts you use. If you’re looking for a bike, they can also help you find a used bike to buy.

Alger Bikes

Alger Bikes has been dealing bikes and accessories since 1957. They carry Cannondale road, mountain and urban bikes — plus they’re an established go-to for Schwinn bikes. They also host weekly Saturday bike rides; check their Facebook page for more details.

The Freewheeler Bike Shop

The Freewheeler started in 1978 as a BMX bike shop and has now grown to become of the largest collection of bikes in town. They stock everything from road to mountain, cyclocross to commuter. If you don’t find what you’re looking for, talk to the staff. The shop also specializes in custom-made bikes.

*Photo courtesy of Alger Bikes