Russo’s International Market Closes Downtown Location

Russo’s International Market announced the closure of its downtown Grand Rapids location on Friday after just over eight months in operation.

The 112-year-old market opened its second location in September, at 241 W. Fulton St. The location was the former home of Bagger Dave’s.

The Italian specialty shop offered many of the store’s most popular international grocery items as well as a selection of to-go menu items and dine in food options. It had hoped to capture the growing downtown residential market.

Russo’s downtown location will remain open through May 31 and is offering 20 percent off all wine, beer and grocery products.

The market said it will continue to serve customers at its 2770 29th St. SE location.