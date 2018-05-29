Grand Rapids Celebrates Memorial Day on Wednesday

Veterans Memorial Park reopens on Wednesday following the city of Grand Rapids’ annual Memorial Day Parade.

The parade steps off at 7 p.m., heading south on Monroe Center Street NW. It then heads east on Fulton Street to Veterans Memorial Park, 101 Fulton St. E., where a Ceremony of Remembrance is being held followed by the grand reopening of the park.

The ceremony is expected to begin between 8 and 8:30 p.m. Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. will host a reception with light refreshments immediately following the ceremony.

Veterans Memorial Park underwent $1.1 million in improvements, which include an oval reflecting pool, commemorative walk with new sidewalks and seating, new ornamental steel entry arch and the relocation of monuments.

The United Veterans Council sponsors the parade annually on the original date of Memorial Day – May 30 (originally known as Decoration Day).