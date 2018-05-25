Contemporary Sculpture Exhibit Opens at FMG

Contemporary sculptor Masayuki Koorida’s work, “Existence,” already sits among the eight-acre Richard and Helen DeVos Japanese Garden, but now, visitors can see a full exhibit of his work.

“Masayuki Koorida: Beyond Existence” opened today at Frederik Meijer Garden & Sculpture Park. The exhibition showcases Koorida’s work with a wide range of materials. It also includes pieces never previously seen in the United States.

Although he has exhibited in China, Japan and across Europe, this exhibition is among his first in the United States. Works at a variety of scale and in a variety of materials will be featured in all the sculpture galleries. Of special significance are a series of large, never before seen drawings created specifically for this exhibition.

Koorida said FMG was the first sculpture park to collect his work in the United States.

“Since the first time that I visited for the project in 2013, I have been to Meijer Gardens several times,” he said. “I always find something new to discover; including great sculptures, exhibitions, beautiful flowers and gardens. I feel that the park is loved by people very much. It has been a great honor to be part of the collection.”

FMG said in the last decade, Koorida has “emerged as one of the most elegant voices in contemporary sculpture.”

This exhibition runs through Aug. 19.

Exhibition Programming:

Between a Rock and a Hard Place: When is a Stone Just a Stone and When is it Art? Sunday, June 3, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Fee: Included with Admission

Dr. Craig Hanson

This lecture explores how stone takes on new meaning as an art form while highlighting Existence by Masayuki Koorida, located in The Richard & Helen DeVos Japanese Garden.

Japanese Garden Sculpture Walk

Sunday, July 15, 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m.

Fee: Included with Admission

Anna Wolff, Curator of Arts Education

A 90-minute walking tour of the sculptures within The Richard & Helen DeVos Japanese Garden.

Exhibition programs are drop-in style and registration is not required.

*Photos courtesy of Masayuki Koorida