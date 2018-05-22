Hospice of Michigan Hosted Annual Barley, BBQ & Beats

Hospice of Michigan Hosts Barley, BBQ & Beats. Hospice of Michigan Hosts Barley, BBQ & Beats. Hospice of Michigan Hosts Barley, BBQ & Beats. Hospice of Michigan Hosts Barley, BBQ & Beats. Hospice of Michigan Hosts Barley, BBQ & Beats. Hospice of Michigan Hosts Barley, BBQ & Beats. Hospice of Michigan Hosts Barley, BBQ & Beats. Hospice of Michigan Hosts Barley, BBQ & Beats. Hospice of Michigan Hosts Barley, BBQ & Beats. Hospice of Michigan Hosts Barley, BBQ & Beats.

Over the weekend, Hospice of Michigan hosted its third annual Barley, BBQ & Beats fundraiser. Michigan barbeque joints and area distilleries brought the barley and barbeque, while area bands took care of the beats.

Hospice of Michigan said the event has grown significantly in the past three years and that this year’s fundraiser was its biggest and most successful so far. Since 2016, the event has generated more than $500,000 to support Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Fund.

The annual event is the evolution of The John Clay Memorial BBQ, which was held annually at Miller Welding Supply for 17 years.

*Photos courtesy of Hospice of Michigan