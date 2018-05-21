8 Ice Cream Specials to Cool You Off This Summer

Summer weather is finally here and there is no better way to celebrate summertime than with a classic ice cream treat. Not sure where to go? Well, you are in luck because GR|MAG has located eight mouthwatering summer specials and fan favorites around West Michigan to satisfy your appetite. Grab a spoon and scoop up some of these delicious desserts.

Campfire S’Mores

Love’s Ice Cream

435 Ionia Avenue SW Stall 106

Commemorate the start of summer with a twist on the classic s’more. Love’s Ice Cream’s Campfire S’Mores brings you back to the good old days of bonfires and camping with its combination of handmade graham cracker infused base, torched mallow pockets, and gooey fudge swirls. Be sure to try it before it is gone. Starting on Friday, May 25, this summer special is only here for a limited release during Memorial Day weekend.

Sangria, Lemon Poppyseed Cake, & Candy Bar Coma

The Parlor at Cherry Hill Market

717 Cherry Street SE

Why sample just one flavor when you can have them all? The Parlor at Cherry Hill Market has several new local flavors from MOO-ville Creamery and House of Flavors, including Sangria, Lemon Poppyseed Cake, and Candy Bar Coma. Follow your taste buds and mix and match all your favorites.

Lemon Soft Serve

Frosty Boy Grand Rapids

1757 Plainfield Avenue NE

We could all use a little bit of lemon in our lives. Frosty Boy’s lemon soft serve has been a public favorite for years and is returning once again this summer. Try it in a classic cone, sundae, flurry, or with a lemon-vanilla twist.

Traverse City Cherry Fudge & Mackinac Island Fudge

Hudsonville Ice Cream

See Website for Participating Locations

Getting groceries, but craving a sweet treat? Before checking out, peek at Hudsonville Ice Cream’s Traverse City Cherry Fudge and Mackinac Island Fudge in the frozen foods aisle. These Michigan-inspired flavors are summertime fan favorites for anyone longing for a trip up north.

Grand Slam Sundae

Twisters Ice Cream

1625 Alpine Avenue NW

Hey, batter, batter! With vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, cookie dough, rainbow sprinkles, and whip cream all in a novelty Tigers or Cubs baseball helmet, Twisters Ice Cream’s Grand Slam Sundae is a perfect treat after a summer baseball game in the park.

“Design Your Own” Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

Jersey Junction

652 Croswell Avenue SE

Feeling creative? Custom-make your own ice cream order with Jersey Junction’s “Design Your Own” ice cream cookie sandwich. Choose from Chocolate Chip, M&M, Sugar, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Windmill, and Oatmeal cookies, and then finish it off with an ice cream flavor of your choice. Raspberry Dark Chocolate Chip has been just one of the popular flavors of the season.

D’OUGH!

Furniture City Creamery

958 Cherry Street SE

When you can’t decide which ice cream treat to try, D’OUGH! is a no-brainer. Developed to taste like the Cakabakery chocolate chunk cookie dough, this summer special will be a crowd pleaser for sure. Visit Furniture City Creamery on the 4th Tuesday of the month, when 20 percent of its sales will be donated to a local selected charity as a part of its “Scoopsgiving” in the summer.

Swedish Princess Cake

Cone Appétit

Martha’s Vineyard, Le Bon Macaron and Grand Central Market

Debuting this summer, Swedish Princess Cake will make your mouth water with its almond-infused marzipan flavor plus bits of dense pound cake and ribbons of raspberry preserves to top it off. Be on the lookout for the Cone Appétit bike around town and at the Fulton Street Market, where you can try the Swedish Princess Cake and support Cone Appétit’s mission to end human trafficking.

*Photos courtesy of respective establishments