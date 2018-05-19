St. Cecilia’s Announces 2018-2019 Season

St. Cecilia Music Center kicks off its 135th season on Oct. 11 with a performance by Arturo Sandoval, a 10-time Grammy Award winning jazz trumpeter.

The performance is part of the organization’s Jazz Series, which consists of four performances total throughout the season.

Additional Jazz Series Performances:

The Kenny Barron Quintet, Nov. 1

Joey DeFranceso & “The People,” Feb. 7

Benny Green Trio with jazz singer Veronica Swift, March 7

The first performance of SCMC’s Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Series takes place on Nov. 15, when pianist Orion Weiss, violinist Paul Huang, violist Paul Neubauer, cellist Keith Robinson, and double bassist Zavier Foley perform 19th century favorites like Beethoven’s variations on Mozart’s melody, Schubert’s creation for the arpeggione (an instrument that no longer exists), and Bottesini’s virtuoso showpiece for violin and double bass.

The artists will join forces after intermission to perform Schubert’s “Trout Quintet”, which has garnered a reputation as one of the most popular works in the chamber repertory.

Additional Chamber Music Society Performances:

“Russian Mastery”, featuring works by Rachmaninov, Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev and Arensky, March 14

“From Mendelssohn,” April 25

SCMC’s Folk Series begins on Nov. 29, with a performance by The Lone Bellow, a Brooklyn-based band that has become known for its transcendent harmonies, serious musicianship and lively performances. This evening will be part of The Lone Bellow’s acoustic TRIIIO TOUR.

A post-concert party will be held ahead of each concert and is open to all ticket-holders. There will also be pre-concert receptions for the CMS of Lincoln Center concerts and the Jazz Series concerts featuring wine and hors d’oeuvres for $15 per person.

In celebration of its 135th season, SCMC is also hosting two special events in March centered on Women’s History month:

The first annual Helen DeVos Legacy Award dinner will debut on March 23 to honor the late Helen DeVos, lifelong benefactor and supporter of many arts organizations within the community.

SCMC will honor DeVos for a lifetime of philanthropic service and, in particular, her support and love of the arts. The Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation has been one of the most important benefactors of SCMC over the years. Helen DeVos served on the SCMC board of directors and had a special appreciation for music.

On March 15, SCMS will host an educational outreach performance for Grand Rapids Public Schools from the New York-based organization JazzReach. The program, “She Said/She Says The History and Status of Women in Jazz,” will give students a view of the important role women have played in jazz.

Season subscription tickets to the 2018-2019 Jazz Series and Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Concert Series are now available at special rates by calling 616-459-2224 or visiting St. Cecilia Music Center at 24 Ransom NE. Single tickets to chamber, jazz and folk concerts are also on sale now and can be purchased by phone at 616-459-2224 or online at SCMC.