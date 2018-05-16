Movies in the Park Relocates to New Location

Movies in the Park has been rechristened Movies on Monroe. Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. announced this morning that the sixth season of the popular summer film series will take place at 555 Monroe Ave NW located along Monroe Avenue just north of Interstate I-196 in the Monroe North neighborhood.

The series was previously held at Ah-Nab-Awen Park, next to the Gerald R. Ford Museum.

Andy Guy, DGRI chief outcomes officer, said the move was the result of the city’s acquisition of “this sizeable riverfront property in Monroe North.”

“Over the next two weeks our public space activation team – working in partnership with the City of Grand Rapids and Michigan State University – will transform the space with public seating areas, greenery, festoon lighting and other features,” Guy said. “Our aim is to connect people with the Grand River in new and unexpected ways and achieve a truly unique entertainment experience in Downtown.”

DGRI pointed to the area’s proximity to several bars and restaurants and its easy accessibility for people using different modes of transportation as a couple of the reasons for the move.

Movies on Monroe is free and open to the public. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and films start at 7:30. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring their own chairs, beer, wine and snacks. Rental lawn chairs will be available on site for a minor fee. Food trucks will be on the scene and various snacks will be available for purchase at the event.

2018 Movies on Monroe Schedule:

June 8

• The Greatest Showman (PG)

• Big (PG)

June 22

• The Princess Bride (PG)

• The Big Lebowski (R)

July 6

• Major Payne (PG-13)

• Saving Private Ryan (R)

July 20

• West Side Story (G)

• The Shape of Water (R)

August 3

• Shrek (PG)

• Hidden Figures (PG)

August 17

• Wonder Woman (PG-13)

• Black Panther (PG-13)

Spanish subtitles will accompany films played on June 22, July 20 and August 18. English subtitles will accompany films played on June 8, July 6 and August 3.

*Photo courtesy of DGRI