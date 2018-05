Cider Week is in Full Swig

Grand Rapids is celebrating cider this week with Cider Week.

Tap takeovers, cider-and-food pairings at local restaurants and breweries, cider tours, and a festival are all part of the festivities being offered throughout the week.

Over 23 Michigan cideries are participating in the week’s events.

“It’s our goal for Grand Rapids to be known as the top region for hard cider, similar to how Napa Valley, California is for wine,” explained Paul Vander Heide, owner of Vander Mill and president of theU.S. Association of Cider Makers.

The public can enjoy over 25 events throughout the week, including: