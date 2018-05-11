Hudsonville Seeks Flavor Ideas for Artisan Collection

Do you have a great ice cream flavor idea? Hudsonville Ice Cream is asking Michigan residents for their favorite Michigan-based flavors for a new small-batch line of ice cream.

The Michigan Artisan Collection will feature three flavors.

Michiganders can submit their flavor suggestions and the name of their favorite local bakers, farmers, and other food artisans through May 25. Flavor and artisan recommendations can be submitted through Hudsonville Ice Cream’s Facebook page. Winners will be randomly selected and will receive a one-year supply of ice cream.

Following the submission period, Hudsonville will experiment with possible flavor options, testing various ingredients and combinations. The first flavor reveal is anticipated to occur mid-summer.

CJ Ellens, of Hudsonville Ice Cream, said the flavor contest builds on last year’s successful Flavor of Detroit contest. “We decided to think bigger and create a special collection that incorporates flavors people love and associate with Michigan.”

*Photo courtesy of Hudsonville Ice Cream