GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

Head out to Holland this weekend for the final days of Tulip Time or stay in Grand Rapids and get your glow on at Eve’s annual black light festival. You can also do some last minute shopping on Sunday for mom at Vintage Street Market.

Glow 2018 @ Eve

(Friday)

Head to Eve at The BOB on Friday night ready to glow! The club will be decked out in black lights for GLOW 2018, a trippy annual black light festival. DJ Kane (Matt Robertson) and DJ VanHekken will be collaborating on the evening’s beats, incorporating three turn tables and two mixers. Enjoy Red Bull and Belvedere drink features all night and Eve giveaways.

There will be a $10 cover (21+), which includes body painting and entry into Eve (general admission into The BOB is NOT included). Please arrive dressed in GLOW attire. The BOB said the dress code will be enforced at the manager’s discretion.

Vintage Street Market @ Downtown Market

(Sunday)

A post shared by Vintage Street Market (@vintagestreetmarket) on Apr 24, 2018 at 2:17pm PDT

The Downtown Market hosts its monthly Vintage Street Market on Sunday. Whether you are looking for that perfect couture vintage dress or a hand-painted vintage sideboard, the Vintage Street Market is where you’ll find that exciting treasure to complete your collection.

The Vintage Street Market vendors will be selling their wares from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trek to Holland for Tulip Time

(All Weekend)

A post shared by Chito Luna (@keephammering2.0) on May 9, 2018 at 6:20am PDT

If you haven’t made it out to Holland for Tulip Time yet, it’s not to late. The annual festival continues this weekend with a full roster of activities. From tours of the city to art exhibits to music and Dutch dancing performances, you’re sure to be entertained.

And, of course, there’s the awe-inspiring flowers as far as the eye can see. Holland boasts over five million tulips this time of year, with over 200,000 of them planted in city parks and downtown area.

*Main photo courtesy of The BOB