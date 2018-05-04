Electric Tuk-Tuks Hit GR Streets for Craft Beer Tours

You’ve no doubt seen the laughing, smiling faces of Grand Rapids Beer Trolley passengers embarking and disembarking at bars across the city. Now, Grand Rapids Beer Trolley is expanding with a fun new way to tour the city’s craft breweries.

Grand Rapids Beer Trolley is introducing GRTuks, a service providing tours of Grand Rapids craft beverage makers via tuk-tuk. Tuk Tuks are a three-wheeled electric vehicle most commonly used for public transportation in Europe and Asia.

Grand Rapids Beer Trolley has purchased two tuk-tuks that are slated to arrive this month.

GRtuks will offer a suite of new tour experiences, including tours of local breweries, cideries, wineries and coffee shops. The service will also offer a customizable tour experience called “À la Tuk” where customers can choose their own combination of beverage makers to visit.

The tuk-tuk features an open-air frame and can seat up to six passengers in facing bench seats. Offering a quiet ride, Austin Dingledine, co-owner of Grand Rapids Beer Trolley said, “When you’re riding in it, you feel really connected to everything around you.”

The vehicles will be equipped with rain guards and heated seats, enabling them to operate year round. Passengers will be able to enjoy everything from breezy, mid-summer tours with refreshing beers to cozy fall tours of area cideries.