Wild Bear Has West Side Adventure

Likely having heard about the great food on the West Side a black bear decided to check out that corner of the city this morning.
News outlets have reported the bear was first spotted around 9:30 a.m. touring the area. He has since found himself a nice napping spot in a tree near Deloney and Dayton Streets.
The Grand Rapids Police Department noted via Twitter post the medium-sized wild bear will soon be in the hands of the Department of Natural Resources, which is on the scene.
Story Update: The Associated Press reported that the black bear has been tranquilized and captured and will be released a few counties north of Grand Rapids.
*Photo courtesy of the Grand Rapids Police Department
