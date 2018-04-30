Library Offers Adulting 101 Classes to Help You Adult Better

Are you having trouble adulting? Well, do we have good news for you. The Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) is launching a new series of classes that will teach you the necessities about home maintenance, green cleaning, job searching, and managing a spending plan.

“We know that adulting can be hard and we wanted to show the community how the library can help,” said Kristen Krueger-Corrado, marketing and communications manager for the GRPL. Because of this, GRPL will host Adulting 101, a series of free workshops throughout the month of May that will help guide you on your adulting journey.

In addition to offering these free classes, GRPL will also provide various tools, materials, and resources for community members to borrow and read, download and listen, or stream and watch.

From May 3 to May 24, each workshop will be held as a first-come, first-served basis at the Main Library, 111 Library St NE, at 7 p.m. Check out what each workshop offers and start adulting.

Adulting 101 at the Grand Rapids Public Library

Adulting 101: Basic Home Maintenance

Thursday, May 3, 7 p.m.

Main Library – 111 Library St NE

Learn how to do a long list of home repairs and upkeep including filtering systems, venting systems, general repair, and preventative maintenance. Discover ways to save energy and money on most home repairs. Weatherization, like sealing windows, doors, and foundations, will also be covered.

Adulting 101: Green Cleaning

Monday, May 7, 7 p.m.

Main Library – 111 Library St NE

Join Angela Fox from GreenMichigan.org and learn why making your own cleaning products is both good for your home and the environment. Attendees will not only go home with recipes to make their own cleaners, but will also get to make their own softscrub to take home. Come learn how to make your house sparkle without using harsh chemicals. Space is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Adulting 101: Find Work That Works

Thursday, May 10, 7 p.m.

Main Library – 111 Library St NE

Let’s admit it: job searching is not exactly fun. Decisions are maddening, research is a grind, and resume writing is no cakewalk. If we can’t make the search for a career fun, how can we at least make our search effective? Join the Business Librarian to find out exactly how to think about the job search, how to present yourself in person and in writing, and most importantly, how to plan for future work that might not yet exist.

Adulting 101: Tips to Create and Manage Your Spending Plan

Thursday, May 24, 7 p.m.

Main Library – 111 Library St NE

Everybody tells you to save your money, whether it is for retirement, emergencies, or future goals. But how to your save when your student loans are out, the rent is due, and you still have to feed yourself on something other than ramen? This workshop, taught by Jinnifer Ortquist of the MSU Extension, will train you to think critically about spending, save like you mean it, and show you the way a spending plan can help you make your financial future secure.

