Spring has finally arrived! To commemorate the start of the season, turn off your electronics and head outside to the great outdoors. Parks are a free and fun option for anyone wanting to take advantage of the beautiful, warm weather.

Sawyer Johnson, marketing and communications coordinator at the City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, helped GR|MAG compile a list of 10 parks to explore this spring. Browse through the various activities each park has to offer and make it a weekly tradition to visit all of the picturesque parks around West Michigan.

Fish Ladder Park

560 Front Avenue NW

Take a lunch break and check out the fish springing into action at Fish Ladder Park. Designed by Joseph Kinnebrew, this functional architectural artwork allows visitors to watch the migrating fish jump the “ladder” in the Grand River.

Riverside Park

2001 Monroe Avenue NE

Ping Pong anyone? Invite your friends for an outdoor ping pong tournament at Riverside Park or take a stroll through the paved path.

Millennium Park

1415 Maynard Avenue SW

As one of the nation’s largest urban parks, Millennium Park has something for everyone. Plan a picnic, play sand volleyball or basketball, and explore the wildlife through the park’s scenic trails.

Briggs Park

350 Knapp NE

Searching for some butterflies? Spend the day at Briggs Park and check out the butterfly garden. All ages will love exploring the various park activities and spotting the beautiful butterflies.

Ken-O-Sha/Plaster Creek Trail Park

1353 Van Auken SE

Dust off your bikes and head for the trails. These two connecting parks feature bike trails for all levels of experience. Make it a race from Ken-O-Sha Park to Plaster Creek Trail Park and see who finishes first.

Ball Perkins Park

1675 Perkins Avenue NE

Short on time? Featuring a community garden, Ball Perkins Park is great for those looking for short hikes overlooking wetlands.

Brewer Park

399 84th Street SE

Team up with your friends and family to play a game of disc golf. One of the most popular activities at Brewer Park is its 36-hole disc golf course.

Look Out Park

801 Fairview NE

Looking for a new Instagram post? Visit Look Out Park. This popular “mini-park” is home to some of the best views of the city. Grab your camera and pack a picnic to share with friends while you overlook the skyline.

Cooper Creek/Spencer Forest Park

13807 17 Mile Road

Do you love horses? Take the family horseback riding this spring. Cooper Creek and Spencer Forest Parks are two adjacent parks in West Michigan that feature an extensive series of equestrian trails.

Aman Park

0-1859 Lake Michigan Drive NW

In the mood for longer hikes? With over 6 miles of wooden trails, Aman Park is ideal for anyone looking for a fun adventure outside.