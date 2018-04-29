Spring has finally arrived! To commemorate the start of the season, turn off your electronics and head outside to the great outdoors. Parks are a free and fun option for anyone wanting to take advantage of the beautiful, warm weather.
Sawyer Johnson, marketing and communications coordinator at the City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, helped GR|MAG compile a list of 10 parks to explore this spring. Browse through the various activities each park has to offer and make it a weekly tradition to visit all of the picturesque parks around West Michigan.
Fish Ladder Park
560 Front Avenue NW
Take a lunch break and check out the fish springing into action at Fish Ladder Park. Designed by Joseph Kinnebrew, this functional architectural artwork allows visitors to watch the migrating fish jump the “ladder” in the Grand River.
Riverside Park
2001 Monroe Avenue NE
Ping Pong anyone? Invite your friends for an outdoor ping pong tournament at Riverside Park or take a stroll through the paved path.
Millennium Park
1415 Maynard Avenue SW
As one of the nation’s largest urban parks, Millennium Park has something for everyone. Plan a picnic, play sand volleyball or basketball, and explore the wildlife through the park’s scenic trails.
Briggs Park
350 Knapp NE
Searching for some butterflies? Spend the day at Briggs Park and check out the butterfly garden. All ages will love exploring the various park activities and spotting the beautiful butterflies.
Ken-O-Sha/Plaster Creek Trail Park
1353 Van Auken SE
Dust off your bikes and head for the trails. These two connecting parks feature bike trails for all levels of experience. Make it a race from Ken-O-Sha Park to Plaster Creek Trail Park and see who finishes first.
Ball Perkins Park
1675 Perkins Avenue NE
Short on time? Featuring a community garden, Ball Perkins Park is great for those looking for short hikes overlooking wetlands.
Brewer Park
399 84th Street SE
Team up with your friends and family to play a game of disc golf. One of the most popular activities at Brewer Park is its 36-hole disc golf course.
Look Out Park
801 Fairview NE
Looking for a new Instagram post? Visit Look Out Park. This popular “mini-park” is home to some of the best views of the city. Grab your camera and pack a picnic to share with friends while you overlook the skyline.
Cooper Creek/Spencer Forest Park
13807 17 Mile Road
Do you love horses? Take the family horseback riding this spring. Cooper Creek and Spencer Forest Parks are two adjacent parks in West Michigan that feature an extensive series of equestrian trails.
Aman Park
0-1859 Lake Michigan Drive NW
In the mood for longer hikes? With over 6 miles of wooden trails, Aman Park is ideal for anyone looking for a fun adventure outside.