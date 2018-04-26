GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

Dancing, comedy, food & drinks, this weekend Grand Rapids has something for everyone to enjoy, even those of you who’d rather stay home and read a book on your Saturday night.

Embody The Stars @ Watermark Country Club

(Thursday)

Turn up the music and get ready to dance the night away. On Thursday, April 26, EmbodyGR’s fundraiser, Embody The Stars, will be a night to remember with a local celebrity dance competition, music from DJ Jay Vee, and a photo booth to capture all the fun memories.

Boogie on down to Watermark Country Club from 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. to support the community and show off your own rocking moves. Check out Eventbrite for tickets.

WMEAC’s Blue Tie Ball @ Goei Center

(Thursday)

Go green and celebrate 50 years of environmental protection with the West Michigan Environmental Action Council (WMEAC). Returning this year at the Goei Center, WMEAC’s Blue Tie Ball is its fourth annual fundraiser to support water protection and education programs.

Enjoy dinner from San Chez Bistro, sip cocktails, and listen to live entertainment from Hannah Rose Graves and the Graves Tones as well as Matt Gabriel from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 26. Visit WMEAC’s website to purchase tickets.

Flight Friday @ Downtown Market

(Friday)

A post shared by Downtown Market Grand Rapids (@dtmarketgr) on Jan 20, 2017 at 1:35pm PST

You’re probably familiar with flights of beer and spirits, but did you know that food can be served in flights too? The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is hosting Flight Friday—a food and drink sampling event—on Friday, April 27 to celebrate adventurous eating and give opportunities to try new foods and drinks in small quantities.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., come and sample tasty flight-sized specials throughout the Market Hall. Participating businesses include Slows Bar-B-Q, Madcap, Field & Fire, Love’s Ice Cream, Fishlads, Sushi Market and more.

Flights will range from $6-$15.

Indie Bookstore Day @ Books and Mortar

(Saturday)

Calling all bookworms! Come celebrate independent bookstores by shopping at Books & Mortar on Saturday, April 28, also known as Independent Bookstore Day.

This event will feature extended store hours (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.), access to indie exclusives, a chance to win a $50 Books and Mortar gift card, opportunities to sign up for summer book clubs, and an after party beginning at 7 p.m. (BYOB).

You’ll also receive a free Books and Mortar tote bag when you spend $50 or more. Your purchases will also benefit the Grand Rapids Student Advancement Foundation, with 10 percent of all sales from the day being donated to the organization.

Roy Wood Jr. @ Dr. Grins

(Thursday-Saturday)

“The Daily Show” commentator Roy Wood Jr. is headlining at Dr. Grins Comedy Club, so get ready for a weekend of laughter.

Described as a thought-provoking comedian with “charismatic crankiness,” Roy Wood Jr. is a featured comedian on several television programs and is now the host of “This Is Not Happening” on Comedy Central.

His shows at Dr. Grins will take place at 8 p.m. on April 26 and 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on April 27 & 28. Tickets range from $10-$20 and can be purchased on The B.O.B.’s website.