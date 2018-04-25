Sport & Social Club Offers “Recess” for Adults

Ever wondered why the recess of your youth had to go away? You’re not the only one. The Grand Rapids Sport and Social Club (GRSSC) was founded to offer an after work recess spot for young professionals in and around Grand Rapids.

Ace Covey, 32, found out about GRSSC through a college friend from Grand Valley State University. After discovering that GRSSC had a job opening, the physical education and sports management major jumped at the opportunity and has served as league director for three years. “I have the easiest thing in the world to sell,” he said. “I get to sell fun. And it’s a fun place to work. We live our mission of getting social and having fun.”

As a general framework, members of GRSSC play a game like basketball or volleyball for an hour and then go to a local restaurant or pub afterward to socialize. Quinn and Tuites Irish Pub in Plainfield and the Log Cabin on Grand Rapids’ south side have become partner locations, serving up to 200 people at a time.

Covey explains that the socializing often helps new residents network in their respective fields, as GRSSC includes folks from every imaginable field: realtors, bankers, lawyers, and more.

And the networking doesn’t stop there. “I like to say, we’re a more realistic eHarmony,” Covey says with a laugh. He’s seen several long-term relationships stem from the group, and shares that GRSSC has even been invited to take care of the photography and music at a member’s wedding.

Recalling the first dodgeball game that included 30 initial members in 2008, Covey shares that GRSSC is celebrating its 10 year anniversary in fall 2018. Today, GRSSC includes 8,500 members.

Registration for Summer 2 leagues, which play in July and August, opened on April 23. GRSSC is also holding a four-person Golf Scramble on May 19 at Stormy Creek Golf Course, with food, prizes, giveaways, and a “VolleyBash” beach volleyball tournament for adults ages 21+ on July 14 at Pere Marquette Park. For more information, visit Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club.