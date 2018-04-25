SoCal Menu Comes to Standale Eatery

The former Crooked Goose restaurant in Standale is reopening this week as Stan Diego Baja Taco Kitchen.

Renovations began in December to transform the space, at 355 Wilson Ave. NW, into a 130-seat taqueria with a “day at the beach” vibe. New features include a large cabana bar that seats over 15 guests, three 50-inch televisions, a foosball table and other table games, and a 1973 orange Volkswagen bus that guests can take a peek and dine inside.

Meritage Hospitality Group, which owns Stan Diego, said the new restaurant features a Baja-California inspired menu created by executive chef Luke Theaker. Theaker’s menu includes made from scratch ingredients, including tortillas made “in-house daily.”

“Tortillas are the base for any amazing taco, which is why we make ours from scratch every day,” said Theaker.

The a-la-carte style menu features a variety of authentic Mexican favorites such as tamales, tlyudas, flautas, queso fundido, churros and of course – tacos. Each recipe is built from inspired ingredients such as fresno peppers, epazote, plantains, masa harina and chiles torreados. Menu items range from $3 to $12.

Theaker said he set out to create a menu full of light fare, rather than the traditional “heavy” Mexican cuisine many people are familiar with.

You can’t have tacos without Tequila, which is why Stan Diego Baja Taco Kitchen offers 20 Tequilas to choose from as well as whiskey, mezcal and a lineup of tasty margaritas and craft cocktails.

The restaurant also stocks an extensive list of local draft beers, domestic “garage” beers and bottled cervezas. Beverages range from $3 to $10.

“We put a lot of thought into the authenticity of our beverage program,” said Brandon Wilcox, General Manager. “We’ll have a list of bottled beverages made in Mexico from real cane sugar, including Jarritos, Coke, Squirt and Fanta. We’ve also got our own house-made limeade and horchata agua frescas.”

From April 26 to April 28, hours will be 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on April 29 the restaurant will be open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Stan Diego will begin regular business hours on April 30. Hours are Sunday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Meritage Hospitality Group also operates Twisted Rooster on East Beltline and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails in downtown Grand Rapids.