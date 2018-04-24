Blonde Ambition: Palace Flophouse Salon Opens

Palace Flophouse sounds like the name of a garage band. It could be a chic restaurant or nightclub with a select V.I.P. list. Instead, it’s the name of Ann Van Weaver’s Wi-Fi and she recycled it for her new salon in the Uptown area.

“My husband and I were talking about what to call the salon and he read the first paragraph of Steinbeck’s Cannery Row and it talks about inclusion and looking through a lens in life and how you meet people and see people,” said Van Weaver, of the beautiful passage that spoke to her. “We can all be perceived as a palace or a flophouse—it’s a metaphor for life. I like that it’s an oxymoron.”

Van Weaver’s life has always had a creative bend and she likes being hands on, explaining that, “doing hair was the medium I chose to express myself.” She’s been styling for 13 years, fortunate to have incredible mentors, training under Michael Deem and Kaite Lyn Christoffersen at Cheeky Strut as well as working at Brindle & Blonde.

With Palace Flophouse, Van Weaver is hoping to create an intimate, boutique experience, housing seven stylists, “where kindness matters,” said Van Weaver. “That’s our philosophy—be good to one another and good to the earth and good to our guests.”

The focus here is hair (and light waxing) with three different tiers of stylists. From cuts, men’s modern barbering, styling blowouts and extensions, your hair needs are covered, and brushes and apothecary hair products are available as well.

Look for Original & Mineral out of Australia and hair color products that are free of ammonia, PPD and Rescrcinol. This non-toxic hair color, care and styling line bridge the gap between natural and luxury hair products. Van Weaver has put much thought into the product she carries and also offers Number 4 haircare, a French-inspired line as well as the men’s line Hanz De Fuko.

When you visit a stylist, don’t think of it as just going in for bangs, think of it as a cultural experience. It’s what Van Weaver is aiming for when you step into her space mixing new and old. Expect comfortable Eames-inspired salon chairs, materials of raw woods and backlit mirrors, pop art from vintage shops, some Scandinavian influences—a place that ages well.

She wants to riff on “restaurants, local music, fashion and hair because they all play into each other,” said Van Weaver, who’s not only into giving you the rundown on the style scene but also cultivating community.

“We live off Wealthy Street and the salon is on Wealthy Street,” said Van Weaver. “The area has the vibe I want, one that’s made up of small business owners with big hearts, a bunch of like-minded creatives.” Her particular storefront tugged at her heartstrings. “It was kind of like a wedding dress,” joked Van Weaver, “I looked at other spots and I couldn’t get that one out of my head.”

Check out the space that stole Van Weaver’s heart. Palace Flophouse is at 650 Wealthy Street SE, right next to The Winchester restaurant. Follow the salon at www.palaceflophousesalon.com and on Instagram at palaceflophousesalon.

JUST TEASING…

We play free association with the stylist that loves “lived in” hair and reminds us that instead of fighting our locks, we should work with our texture and natural assets. From funky colors to natural, Balayage blonde looks, this girl’s style radar is far-reaching.

Favorite Hair Color: I’ve had over 20 different colors. I like the soft pink it is right now.

Bangs: ’70s shag, middle part bangs.

Topknots: Gym or grocery store.

Pixie Cuts: Every day, all day.

Braids: Love them. I don’t do them. I don’t do any updos.