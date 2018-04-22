Kendall College Fashion Students Showcase Latest Designs

The work of 25 up and coming local designers will be on display later this week during a special fashion show.

Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University’s (KCAD) Pamella Roland DeVos School of Fashion presents Common Ground, the 2018 Capstone Fashion Show, on April 25 at 7:30 p.m. The event is being held at Grand Rapids’ DeVos Place Convention Center, 303 Monroe Ave NW.

KCAD’s fashion studies students will showcase a total of 70 ensembles during the night. The pieces are part of graduating seniors’ capstone collections. There will also be work by undergraduates specifically created around the Common Ground theme.

The evening’s theme focuses on “connection between humans and the world around us.”

This annual event offers attendees the immersive experience and high energy of a fashion show; opportunities to mingle with industry professionals, the designers and a multitude of fashion-savvy attendees; and a variety of creative refreshments.

This event is free and open to the public. General admission tickets can be reserved via Eventbrite.