Outdoor Summer Concert Series Announces Lineup

Skip to content
The historic Lowell Showboat will be rocking this summer with the Sizzlin’ Summer Concert series.
This outdoor concert series runs from June 14 to Aug. 23 on Thursdays. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. along the Flat River, 113 Riverwalk Plaza, in downtown Lowell.
Food and spirits are available, admission to the concerts and parking are free. Bleacher seating is available or attendees can bring their own folding chair. The concert venue is wheelchair accessible.
Sizzlin’ Summer Concert Lineup
June 14 – Serita’s Black Rose
June 21 – The Mainstays
June 28 – The Bootstrap Boys
July 5 – Big Band Nouveau
July 12 – The Soul Syndicate
July 19 – Jake Kershaw
July 26 – Stolen Horses
Aug. 2 – The Thirsty Perch Blues Band
Aug. 16 – Luke Winslow-King
Aug. 23 – May Erlewine and The Motivations
[CDATA[*/(function () {var scriptURL = 'https://sdks.shopifycdn.com/buy-button/latest/buy-button-storefront.min.js';if (window.ShopifyBuy) {if (window.ShopifyBuy.UI) {ShopifyBuyInit();} else {loadScript();}} else {loadScript();}function loadScript() {var script = document.createElement('script');script.async = true;script.src = scriptURL;(document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0]
[CDATA[*/(function () {var scriptURL = 'https://sdks.shopifycdn.com/buy-button/latest/buy-button-storefront.min.js';if (window.ShopifyBuy) {if (window.ShopifyBuy.UI) {ShopifyBuyInit();} else {loadScript();}} else {loadScript();}function loadScript() {var script = document.createElement('script');script.async = true;script.src = scriptURL;(document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0]
["Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto"]
["Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto"]
["Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto"]
["Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto"]
["Roboto","Roboto"]
["Roboto","Roboto"]
[CDATA[*/ (function () { var scriptURL = 'https://sdks.shopifycdn.com/buy-button/latest/buy-button-storefront.min.js'; if (window.ShopifyBuy) { if (window.ShopifyBuy.UI) { ShopifyBuyInit(); } else { loadScript(); } } else { loadScript(); } function loadScript() { var script = document.createElement('script'); script.async = true; script.src = scriptURL; (document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0]
[CDATA[*/ (function () { var scriptURL = 'https://sdks.shopifycdn.com/buy-button/latest/buy-button-storefront.min.js'; if (window.ShopifyBuy) { if (window.ShopifyBuy.UI) { ShopifyBuyInit(); } else { loadScript(); } } else { loadScript(); } function loadScript() { var script = document.createElement('script'); script.async = true; script.src = scriptURL; (document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0]
[ "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto" ]
[ "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto" ]
[ "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto" ]
[ "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto" ]
[ "Roboto", "Roboto" ]
[ "Roboto", "Roboto" ]