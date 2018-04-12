GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

Head out this weekend and support a good cause. Well House and St. Cecilia Music Center are both hosting fundraisers. You can also step into downward dog and enjoy a tasty cider afterwards with Flow & Cider. Grand Raggidy is closing out its season with a doubleheader, and if you are going to be on the lakeshore this weekend, Muskegon has your arts and music fix.

Flow & Cider @ Vander Mill

(Sunday)

Join Yoga Fever at Vander Mill on Sunday, April 15 for a morning of yoga, cider, and community. This event begins at 9:30 a.m. and includes one hour of yoga led by Yoga Fever’s Brittany SanAgustin. Individuals of all levels of experience are welcome – just make sure to bring your own mat.

Doors for this event will open at 9 a.m., so come early and check out additional activities. Free chair massages or tarot readings for $5 will take place before (and after) the yoga session. Tickets for this event cost $15 and can be purchased at Yoga Fever. Space is limited, so tell your friends and register soon.

Well House Gala of Light

(Thursday)

Celebrate spring and the community at the Well House Gala of Light as it honors the individuals who are spreading light throughout West Michigan. All attendees will enjoy a cocktail hour, plated dinner, live entertainment, and an after party with Super Dre.

Starting at 6 p.m., this fundraiser will be held at New Vintage Place. Visit Well House for tickets, which are $100 per ticket.

Grand Raggidy Roller Derby Final Double Header @ MSA Woodland

(Saturday)

Roll on down to see the Grand Raggidy Roller Derby’s final doubleheader of the season this Saturday. Grand Ragiddy takes on Flint Roller Derby and the Toronto Roller Derby league.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the first game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Tickets to the event are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Discounts for kids, students & seniors are available. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased from skaters prior to the event or purchase tickets from Brown Paper Tickets. Grab your friends and check out the MSA Woodland venue for some Grand Raggidy fun.

Eat. Drink. Be Merry! @ St. Cecilia Music Center

(Saturday)

Enjoy an evening of wine tasting, delicious food, and entertaining music at the Eat. Drink. Be Merry! event, benefiting St. Cecilia Music Center. On Saturday, from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., this fundraiser will feature over 100 various wine selections and hearty hors d’oeuvres catered by Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Baking Company.

Located at the music center’s historic building, this event will also include a silent auction with many specialty wines, wine-tasting trips, and various vacation, entertainment, and dining packages. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased by visiting St. Cecilia Music Center or calling 616.459.2224.

On Tap & Uncorked @ Muskegon Museum of Art

(Friday)

Come participate in a beer, wine, and food tasting event while perusing the latest art exhibitions. The Muskegon Museum of Art is hosting its fifth annual On Tap & Uncorked event on Friday, April 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This evening will feature tastings of beverages crafted by Michigan artisans and food pairings from area restaurants. Each attendee receives five four-ounce beer or wine tasting samples and food. Participating brewing companies and restaurants include Big Lake, Fetch, Founders, Pigeon Hill, Ridge Cider, Unruly, Applebee’s, Hank’s Tavern, the Lake House, and more.

Tickets are $30 in advance ($25 for museum members) and $35 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the museum gift store as well as Pigeon Hill, Unruly, and Fetch brewing companies. This event is open to adults ages 21 and older, and ID’s must be presented upon arrival.

American Song Book @ The Block

(Saturday)

It’s time for some jazz on the lakeshore! Jazz singer/pianist Robin Connell and her husband, trombonist Paul Brewer, are performing at The Block in downtown Muskegon on Saturday, April 14.

This Grand Rapids-based duo is bringing along their rhythm section – bassist Chris Kjorness and drummer Tim Froncek – and performing tunes from The Great American Songbook. Selections will include music by Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Rodgers & Hart, the Beatles, and Joni Mitchell.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $25 ($10 for students with ID). Tickets and information can be obtained by visiting The Block.