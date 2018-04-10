Relax at Rosa with this Awesome Lineup

Relax at Rosa is returning this summer with 20 local bands scheduled to perform from May through September. The annual outdoor concert series kicks off on May 3 with Uprizin Steel Band.

Now in its fourth year, Relax at Rosa takes place every Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle.

So take your lunch outdoors or make a stop at one of nearly 20 food trucks that will serving up everything from pizza and BBQ to crepes and ice cream.

The series concludes on Sept. 13 with a performance by Flexadecibel.

Musical Lineup:

May 3 – Uprizin Steel Band | Caribbean

May 10 – Jesse Ray & The Carolina Catfish | Rock

May 17 – Molly | R&B/Soul

May 24 – Matt Gabriel | Folk/Blues

May 31 – Asamu Johnson & The Associates of the Blues | Blues

June 7 – Kevin Michael Jones | Jazz/World/ Soul

June 14 – May Erlewine ft. Max Lockwood| Folk/Americana

June 21 – Conrad Shock & the Noise | Blues/Garage Rock

June 28 – The Crane Wives | Indie/Folk

July 5 – Phillip-Michael Scales | Blues/Pop

July 12 – Watching for Foxes | Folk/Rock

July 19 – Avalon Cutts-Jones | Soul/Jazz

July 26 – Desmond Jones | Rock/Funk

August 2 – Turbo Pup | indie Folk

August 9 – Cabildo | World/Latin

August 16 – Melophobix | Reggae/Funk

August 23 – Last Gasp Collective | Funk/Hip Hop

August 30 – AfroZuma | Afro-beat/World

September 6 – The Appleseed Collective | String Swing

September 13 – Flexadecibel | Funk/Soul

*Photo courtesy of DGRI