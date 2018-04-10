Relax at Rosa with this Awesome Lineup

Skip to content
Relax at Rosa is returning this summer with 20 local bands scheduled to perform from May through September. The annual outdoor concert series kicks off on May 3 with Uprizin Steel Band.
Now in its fourth year, Relax at Rosa takes place every Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle.
So take your lunch outdoors or make a stop at one of nearly 20 food trucks that will serving up everything from pizza and BBQ to crepes and ice cream.
The series concludes on Sept. 13 with a performance by Flexadecibel.
Musical Lineup:
May 3 – Uprizin Steel Band | Caribbean
May 10 – Jesse Ray & The Carolina Catfish | Rock
May 17 – Molly | R&B/Soul
May 24 – Matt Gabriel | Folk/Blues
May 31 – Asamu Johnson & The Associates of the Blues | Blues
June 7 – Kevin Michael Jones | Jazz/World/ Soul
June 14 – May Erlewine ft. Max Lockwood| Folk/Americana
June 21 – Conrad Shock & the Noise | Blues/Garage Rock
June 28 – The Crane Wives | Indie/Folk
July 5 – Phillip-Michael Scales | Blues/Pop
July 12 – Watching for Foxes | Folk/Rock
July 19 – Avalon Cutts-Jones | Soul/Jazz
July 26 – Desmond Jones | Rock/Funk
August 2 – Turbo Pup | indie Folk
August 9 – Cabildo | World/Latin
August 16 – Melophobix | Reggae/Funk
August 23 – Last Gasp Collective | Funk/Hip Hop
August 30 – AfroZuma | Afro-beat/World
September 6 – The Appleseed Collective | String Swing
September 13 – Flexadecibel | Funk/Soul
*Photo courtesy of DGRI
