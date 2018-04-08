Battle of the West Prepares to Crown GR’s “Best Bartender”

Bartenders from eight Grand Rapids bars and restaurants will compete for the title of “best bartender.”

Battle of the West, a new competition presented by the Grand Rapids Bartending Guild (USBG of West Michigan), will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10 at H.O.M.E. in The B.O.B.

Guests will sample “the most cutting-edge cocktails” West Michigan has to offer and then vote on their favorite. The winner will walk away with the crown for Best Bartender of West Michigan.

Each of the eight contestants must incorporate at least one of the following spirits in their cocktails: Bulleit Whiskey, Ketel One Vodka, Nolet’s Gin, Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch, Belvedere Vodka, Glenmorangie 10 Year Old Original Scotch Whisky, Hennessy V.S, Don Julio Añejo Tequila, or Ron Zacapa.

General admission tickets are $20 each and cover cocktail samples and light, passed appetizers during the event.

For more information visit Battle of the West.

*Photo courtesy of Battle of the West

(Siesta de Hinojo by Jenna Dykehouse, JW)