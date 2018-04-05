GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

Squeeze in a few more days of fun before the kids go back to school. The West Michigan Whitecaps are kicking off their 25th season, while the Native American Student Association is celebrating its 20th annual Celebrating All Walks of Life Pow Wow, and Cedar Springs Brewing is hosting Starkbierfest for all you German beer lovers out there.

Whitecaps Season Opener

(Thursday)

Head out to Fifth Third Ballpark tonight for the West Michigan Whitecaps season opener. The Whitecaps take on the South Bend Cubs, beginning at 6:35 p.m.

Since it’s Thrifty Thursday at the ballpark, take advantage of food and drink specials, and following the game, enjoy a fireworks display over the ballpark.

Starkbierfest @ Cedar Springs Brewing

(Saturday)

The second largest German beer festival takes place in April and Cedar Springs Brewing is ready to celebrate. For the third year in a row, Cedar Springs Brewing is celebrating Starkbierfest with beer releases, live music and a sausage party.

Second only to Oktoberfest, Starkbierfest (Strong Beer Festival) celebrates strong beer or Bockbier which was higher in calories and a bit stronger to substitute for food during Lenten fasting. Monks, historically, were in charge of brewing the strong beer, or “liquid bread.”

The festival takes place from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. See Starkbierfest for a list of beers, sausages and the live music schedule.

Pow Wow Celebrating All Walks of Life

(Saturday & Sunday)

The 20th annual Celebrating All Walks of Life Pow Wow takes place this Saturday and Sunday at the GVSU Fieldhouse, at 10915 N. Campus Dr., in Allendale.

Hosted by the GVSU Native American Student Association, the annual event Native American dancers and drummers, crafts, traditional Native American food and a silent auction.

This event is free and open to the public.