7 Things to do in Grand Rapids in April

We are hoping the April showers are minimal this month so you can get outside and enjoy all the fun activities taking place in and around Grand Rapids. From group bikes rides to Earth Day celebrations to Whitecaps home games, April is a busy month. A thunderstorm or two wouldn’t be the worst thing though; stay indoors and enjoy the Latin American Film Festival, cat yoga, a night of painting, or “Akeelah and the Bee” on the Civic Theatre stage.

Grab your bike and Hit the Trails

Sunday, April 8

It’s time to ride! Come participate in a group ride at the Barry Roubaix bike courses hosted by Grand Rapids Bicycle Company. This is your chance to pre-ride the BRX course. A special women’s group will also be led by Jill Martindale, second place finisher in Iditarod 2018. April 8, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., meet at Hastings Ace Hardware, free.

Celebrate diversity with the Latin American Film Festival

Friday, April 6 – Sunday, April 8

For the eighth year in a row, the Grand Rapids Latin American Film Festival is bringing diverse films to Wealthy Theatre. Come and view nine different films followed by Q & A sessions and panel discussions. New this year is the GRLAFF for Kids event, which includes a puppet show and a screening of “Anina,” an animated film from Uruguay. April 6 – 8, showtimes vary, Wealthy Theatre, free.

Workout with felines

Sunday, April 15

It’s the purrfect workout! Happy Cat Yoga is taking place at Happy Cat Café, featuring an afternoon of yoga in the cat lounge followed by a social period with cats and refreshments. No experience is necessary; all levels are welcome. Be sure to bring your own mat. April 15, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., $20.

Head to the Theater for “Akeelah & the Bee”

Friday, April 20 – Sunday, April 29

“Akeelah and the Bee” will take the stage at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre later this month. Based on the 2006 award-winning film, this production follows Akeelah Anderson’s spelling bee journey and shows the importance of bravery in the face of adversity. April 20 – 29, showtimes vary, tickets start at $10.

Celebrate Earth Day

Saturday, April 21

The Blandford Nature Center is hosting an afternoon of outdoor activities in honor of Earth Day and in celebration of its 50-year anniversary. Come explore the trails, tour the buildings and farms, and take part in Earth Day activities. No registration is required. Volunteer opportunities are available. April 21, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., free.

Get creative, drink beer, and support a good cause

Monday, April 23

Atwater Brewing Company is teaming up with Brushes with Benefits Grand Rapids to host an all-ages paint party fundraiser for the Tony Roko Art Foundation. Canvases, brushes and paint will be provided, and a two- to three-hour step-by-step walk-through will help you create a beautiful masterpiece to take home. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. April 23, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Atwater Brewing Company, $35 per ticket.

Enjoy some family fun at a Whitecaps game

Sunday, April 29

Take me out to the ballgame because Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is presenting Family Day at the West Michigan Whitecaps. From face painting to autographs to the first 1,000 kids eating free, it’ll be an afternoon full of fun. Kids can also play catch on the field before the game and run the bases after. April 29, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., Fifth Third Ballpark, $1 lawn seats special.