Whitecaps Announce 2018 Menu Lineup & Fan Favorite

Mt. Wing-Suvius, the Wing Ring Volcano, scored the most votes in the annual fan food favorite contest and will be available at the West Michigan Whitecaps home opener on April 5.

You can find the delicious stack of onion rings exploding with mac ‘n cheese, buffalo chicken, beer cheese and green onions at Sweet Meats Smokehouse, across from section 124 at Fifth Third Ballpark.

John King of Lansing is the man behind Mt. Wing-Suvius, and he said it’s the perfect choice for when you can’t decide what you want to eat.

The stadium has added several other tasty treats to its menu for the season as well.

The lineup:

Westsider

This half-pound cheddar-infused kielbasa sausage is wrapped in bacon then fried and served on a sub bun.

Swimmin’ Pig

The original signature sandwich of the Whitecaps makes a return for the team’s 25th season. It’s a seven-ounce pork chop sandwich, swimming in BBQ sauce and served on a Kaiser bun. The sandwich will be available on a limited basis. The Whitecaps will have 25 sandwiches available at 25 games this season. Opening day and then every Thursday, Friday and Saturday home game from May 18 – Sept. 1.

Spicy Boneless Wings

Fans that like a bit of heat on their food will love these. There are three flavors from which you can choose. Wimpy, Near Death and Death Nectar. The Near Death is not something to be taken lightly. It’s ridiculously hot!

The Big Wheel

This is Whitecaps manager Lance Parrish’s favorite ballpark sandwich, two 1/3 lb. burgers. Add a Johnsonville Brat split down the middle and put cheese, onion and lettuce on top.

Asian Noodle Bowls

For something different, there are two choices of noodles, Yakisoba or Lo Mein, with your choice of coconut lime or Thai broth then your choice of carrots, sprouts, green onions, and Sriracha spices for toppings.

Deep Fried Bananas Fosters Cheesecake Bites

Served with caramel dipping sauce.

Shipwrecked

A new signature drink. Captain Morgan White, Captain Morgan Spiced, Blue Curacao and more all in a 64-ounce fishbowl. Serves more than one (if desired).

Brew City Fries

These battered natural-cut style pub fries are the perfect complement to any entrée.

Cheese Curds

A beer battered and deep-fried cheese curds. A little salute to the ballpark’s neighbors to the west.

*Photos courtesy of West Michigan Whitecaps