New Salon Focuses on Community Building

Although it still seems hard to believe, warmer weather will soon be here – meaning now is the perfect time to start thinking about a fresh new hairstyle for spring. Fuller Hair & Nail Salon, a new full-service salon in Grand Rapids’ Creston neighborhood, is now open and ready to help you look and feel great.

Since its March 6 opening, Fuller Hair has been offering a variety of hair and nail services to the community, from perms and highlights to artificial nails and pedicures. The salon is located in the Baragar Realty building, which also has a pool table for client use and an all-purpose community room.

Fuller Hair owner and stylist Julie Pitsch said that she enjoys the new space and being a part of the Creston neighborhood.

“Our current client base is responding well to the space, and the location is ideal for new neighbors to come in as well,” Pitsch said. “Things are going very well. The support just gets better.”

Pitsch has over 33 years of experience in the hair industry. She saw a new opportunity come her way last summer, and the preparations for the new salon began to take shape.

“The concept started in August. A friend of mine owns the [Baragar Realty] building and asked if I wanted to rent this space as a salon,” Pitsch said. “I had over 33 years of experience at my last salon and decided it was time for a change. I also wanted to be more of a community-based business.”

Community is an important aspect for Pitsch. She wants the new salon to be a welcoming place not only for her current clients but for new guests as well.

“We are a community-based salon,” Pitsch said. “Walk-ins are welcome to come in for a service, to play pool or attend one of our free community events.”

To help reach out to the new neighborhood, the salon hosted a celebratory open house prior to the official opening. Pitsch said it was “a beautiful day with a lot of support,” with over 150 guests stopping in to enjoy refreshments and tour the building.

From the open house to its first weeks of business, Pitsch has already sensed the importance of community playing out in the salon’s development.

“The community continues to support us,” Pitsch said. “We have had many people make appointments or just stop to say hi.”

Looking ahead, Pitsch hopes the salon and the members of the neighborhood can keep working together to create a welcoming environment.

“Our goal is to expand community events, continue a high level of service for our clients, and give an opportunity to hair stylists and nail technicians to be a part of a community that is professional, current and fun,” Pitsch said.

Pitsch has teamed up with nail technician Becky Anible to provide the variety of premium services the salon offers. She hopes Fuller Hair’s clients will walk away from their experience taking note “not only of excellent service, but of a warm homey place, where everyone is welcome.”

Appointments at Fuller Hair & Nail Salon can be made by accessing the salon’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/MyFullerHair/) or by calling 616-450-0868.