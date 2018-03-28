Roosevelt Neighborhood Issues Call for Artists

The Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association is looking for a local artist to create a piece of public art near the neighborhood’s northern border.

The goal of this project is to create a public art gateway on Grandville Ave. SW between Wealthy St. SW and Logan St. SW.

The artwork should celebrate the Roosevelt Park neighborhood’s identity and heritage, and be appropriate for outdoor installation. Specifically, it should be able to stand up to severe weather, vandalism, graffiti, etc. and to be adequately and safely displayed and secured.

There is also potential to partner with private property owners for mural space.

Interested artists must apply with an artist’s statement describing their work and interest in the project. The deadline for applications is April 20 at 5 p.m. Contact the Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association for the full RFP and additional information.

Additional Artist Requirements:

Provide a description of how the artist will engage with the community during the process

Provide one to two high-level drawings

Submit a project timeline

Submit a project cost description, not to exceed $50,000



Submit Proposals to Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association, 1260 Grandville Ave SW . Hand deliveries will be accepted or email to Amy Brower at amy@rooseveltparkna.org. For more information call (616) 243-2489.