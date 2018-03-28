7 Must-Try Easter Brunches in Grand Rapids

For Grand Rapids, Easter isn’t just a holiday weekend; it’s a sign that spring is coming. Say goodbye to snow tires and parkas and say hello to t-shirts and tulips (we’re looking at you, Holland). To help usher in equinox, we’ve compiled some of the tastiest Easter brunches for April 1 – and believe us, brunch isn’t something we joke about.

Field & Fire

Stop by Field & Fire’s café in the Belknap neighborhood for their a la carte brunch. It features the sweet, like bread pudding and blueberry scones, as well as the savory, like curried lamb or vegan scrambled eggs. Reservations are available for parties of four or more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

six.one.six at the JW Marriott

The JW is hosting a decadent Easter brunch buffet, and it’s a truly a holiday feast. They’ll have everything from pâté en croute and a smoked fish station with Great Lakes Whitefish to buttermilk waffles and an omelet bar. And, you won’t want to miss the brown-sugar-crusted bone-in ham or leg of lamb with mint and parsley sauce. Reservations required: 616-242-1411. Adults $40 / Kids $17. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Divani

If you haven’t stopped by the newly reopened Divani, Easter may be a good time to try it out. Their prix fixe, three-course menu features tasty options like red wine poached pear salad with herbed goat cheese, crab and lobster ravioli with braised fennel in a vodka sauce and strawberry brioche waffles topped with mint Chantilly cream.

For diners under 12 years old, there’s a special menu, starting with a berry parfait with the choice of scrambled eggs, bacon and potatoes or Belgian waffles. And, for dessert, kids are treated to a Ghirardelli chocolate sundae. Reservations: 616-774-9463. Adults $37 / Kids $14. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

City Flats Hotel

The City Flats Hotel is offering four seatings for its Easter brunch buffet, available at both the Grand Rapids and Holland locations. They promise custom waffles, carving stations, and entrees galore. Reservations: 616-451-1892. Adults $29.95 / Kids $12.95. Seatings at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Mazzo Cucina D’Italia

Looking for a brunch spot in the heart of Downtown Grand Rapids? Check out Mazzo’s brunch that’s decidedly lunch. Sure, the buffet will have your breakfast classics (think muffins, waffles and eggs), but we’re more interested in the oysters, braised short rib ragu rigatoni, and the beef/lamb/chicken carving station. Reservations: 616-773-1687. Adults $28 / Kids $13. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Social Kitchen & Bar

If you’re on the hunt for a Bloody Mary, Social Kitchen and Bar is the spot for you. They’re serving up all your favorites for Easter, like corned beef hash, salted pecan waffles with banana and cookie butter and their double patty diner burger. Reservations recommended for parties of five or more: 616-724-4464. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails

Wheelhouse is hosting an Easter brunch featuring drink specials and a photo op with the Easter bunny. The special a la carte menu includes dishes like ham and quail egg tartine, blacked chicken topped with a chimichurri vinaigrette and silver dollar pancakes. The dinner menu will be served all day. Reservations: 616-226-3319. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.