“Dead Man’s Cell Phone” Offers Insights Into the Impact of Technology on Relationships

The “loopy and whimsical” play “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” takes audiences on a journey that explores how technology can bring people together “in the most abnormal way possible.”

The GRCC Players are staging the play, written by Sarah Ruhl and first performed in 2007, on March 29 – 31 at GRCC’s Spectrum Theater, 160 Fountain St. NE.

Ruhl, a MacArthur Fellow and Pulitzer Prize finalist, has set her comedy in a quiet cafe – with an incessantly ringing cell phone – where a woman is forced to confront her assumptions about morality, redemption and technology.

“’Dead Man’s Cell Phone’ is a loopy and whimsical odyssey that explores the incongruity of modern technology’s power to connect and detach people in a heavily digital media age,” explained Kendra Jones, assistant director.

She added, “It’s a thoughtful and thought-provoking piece about where one draws the line between offering help and truly minding one’s own business. It offers the viewer the opportunity to examine the distinction between true selflessness and martyrdom.”

Jones said the play’s journey takes the main character to several locations, which created challenges for the lighting and set designers in creating visual clues as to where the main character is at any given time.

“There’s a lot of talent and creative ideas within our production staff that helped alleviate those challenges,” she said.

The most important thing audiences should know before attending is to “be prepared for an unconventional adventure.”

GRCC students Jenna Bassett, Micah Dekens, Jasmine Piper, Caitlyn Tiszai, Veronica McClimans and David Dekens make up the cast, and Tatum Kovach serves as production stage manager.

The final dress rehearsal takes place on March 28 at 8 p.m. and is open to the public; tickets will be available at the door. Tickets for all the shows are $5 for GRCC students, $8 for other area students and GRCC faculty and staff, and $12 for the public. The play contains graphic language and strong content. Call (616) 234-3946 for tickets and more information.

*Photos courtesy of GRCC Players