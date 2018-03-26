Lifestyle
by Charlsie Dewey

Paint Like a Girl on Tuesday Night

Vander Mill hosts Paint Like a Girl to raise money for Girls on the Run.

Gather your friends for an evening of painting to help support Girls on the Run.

Vander Mill, at 505 Ball Ave., is hosting Paint Like a Girl, a fundraiser for the nonprofit. Girls on the Run helps pre-teen girls to “develop self-respect and healthy lifestyles through dynamic, interactive lessons and running games.”

The Tuesday night event takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 and will raise funds to help girls in Kent County participate in Girl on the Run.

This event will take attendees step-by-step through recreating the selected painting (pictured) for the evening in a fun and friendly atmosphere. The $25 registration fee covers a canvas, paint, supplies, and two hours of instruction. Acrylic paints will be used.

Drinks are not included but are available from Vander Mill.

0
like
0
love
0
haha
0
wow
0
sad
0
angry