7 Spring Coffee Drinks to Try

Toast to the start of spring! As the days become longer, why not share a cup of coffee or another tasty beverage to celebrate? GR|MAG brewed up a list of seven special spring drinks around Grand Rapids. Pick your favorites or make it a part of your daily grind to be a coffee connoisseur and give each one a try. While the coffee perks, be sure to tell your barista, “Thanks a latte.”

Cold Brew Bloody Mary

Squibb Coffee and Wine Bar

955 Wealthy Street SE

Start your morning off right with Squibb’s Cold Brew Bloody Mary. This fun brunch beverage is crafted from Populace coffee mixed with McClure’s Bloody Mary Mix (a Detroit-based company) and garnished with a whiskey-soaked pickle. It is non-alcoholic, but can also be made with Cava, a Spanish sparkling wine, for that extra special occasion.

Lavender Cafe Con Miel

Mayan Buzz Cafe

208 Grandville Avenue SW

Everyone’s buzzing about this spring twist on the classic con miel. Laced with lavender, honey and cinnamon, try it hot, iced or frozen. Mayan Buzz’s Lavender Cafe Con Miel is the perfect drink to remind you of the fresh air, warm weather and sunshine coming your way this season.

Spring Fling Blend

Madcap Coffee Company

98 Monroe Center NW

The flowers are blooming and the birds are chirping, why not celebrate with Madcap’s latest Spring Fling blend? Brewed with sweet, delicate and floral flavor, this seasonal blend is full of life and a great way for those looking for a new beginning.

Maple Pecan Latte

The Bitter End Coffeehouse

752 Fulton W

No need to be bitter. Back by popular demand, this special maple syrup and butter pecan mix is offered every spring at The Bitter End Coffeehouse. This maple pecan latte stems right from the source as it commemorates the tapping of the sugar maple trees.

Hazelnut Mocha

That Early Bird

1445 Lake Drive SE

Get nutty this spring with That Early Bird’s Hazelnut Mocha. This new classic features dark chocolate syrup and pure hazelnut extract for those craving something sweet this season.

Goth Vanilla Latte

PaLatté Coffee and Art

150 Fulton Street E

Join the dark side with this vanilla latte and activated charcoal blend. PaLatté’s Goth Vanilla Latte creates a dark shadowy aesthetic that is perfect for any springtime weather – rain or shine.

Ruby Cocoa Latte Iced

The Sparrows Coffee and Tea and Newsstand

1035 Wealthy Street SE

Bursting with bright, beautiful spring colors, this Ruby Cocoa Latte Iced is the first of Sparrows’s latest brand, Saku Tea. This organic and vegan-friendly drink is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a nutritional and satisfying spring special.

*Photos courtesy of individual coffee shops. Main photo courtesy of Mayan Buzz