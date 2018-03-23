New Lakeshore Festival Highlights Great Lakes Watersports

In August, the first Great Lakes Surf Festival will bring surfers and other watersports enthusiasts to the shores of Muskegon’s Pere Marquette Beach.

Watersport athlete Joe Bidawid is the man behind the festival, taking place on Aug. 18. A former professional windsurfer and an accomplished Great Lakes surfer, Bidawid wants to introduce water sports to more people through the event.

“Imagine a late summer day on an amazing beach, doing what you love and surrounded by so many people from all over the Great Lakes, who share the same passion. That is our goal,” Bidawid said.

The event is intended to provide a fun and activity-filled day for surfers and other watersports enthusiasts of all abilities. There will be numerous workshops, free lessons and product demos to help novices get started.

From kiteboarding and SUP clinics to kayaking and yoga, attendees will have the opportunity to explore several Great Lakes activities.

The Great Lakes Surf Festival also boasts the unique opportunity to camp directly on the beach. Tent camping will be allowed on a specified section of Pere Marquette Beach on Friday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Aug.18. Camping costs $50 per night for tent camping and $90 per night for RV camping.

Muskegon’s Pere Marquette Beach was chosen for its central location and since it is already home to a large surfing community.

Regional retail shops are expected to participate, as is a throng of major industry surf brands. Registered participants will be eligible for free product raffles, including a variety of boards, clothing and sports-related accessories.

To register for the event ($30 for a day pass) and to purchase beach camping visit Great Lakes Surf Festival.