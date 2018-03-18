Modern Folk Duo Plays The Block This Weekend

Need a mid-March music fix? Frances Luke Accord (FLA), a modern folk duo based in the Midwest, will appear in concert at The Block in Muskegon this weekend.

The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 23.

Multi-instrumentalists and meticulous songwriters, FLA interweaves Americana, jazz, soul and rock, creating “gorgeous, buttery harmonies.”

The band’s upcoming new single, “Maria,” will be highlighted during the spring tour, of which The Block is the third stop out of 15 cities across the Midwest and East Coast.

FLA consists of songwriter-instrumentalists Nicholas Gunty and Brian Powers, hailing originally from South Bend, Indiana. The group formed during their senior year at the University of Notre Dame.

In 2012, the band released its first record, “Kandote,” a not-for-profit, intercultural collaboration with the Barefoot Truth Children’s Choir of Kkindu, Uganda.

Relocating to Chicago in 2013, FLA quickly garnered local and regional attention for its captivating live performances and self-produced releases, including an EP titled “Queen for Me” (2014) and a live release titled “Live @ Strobe” (2015).

The group first gained national attention with the 2016 release of its debut album, “Fluke.” Since then, the group has been invited to perform on NPR’s Mountain Stage Radio Show with Larry Groce and was showcased at Folk Alliance International’s 2017 Conference.

Tickets for The Block show start at $25 and are $10 for students with an ID. To purchase tickets or find out more information, visit The Block.