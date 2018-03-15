Tree Themed Beers Take Over Taps at Logan’s Alley

Beer Month is coming to an end this week, but not without one last hurrah.

In conjunction with the month-long celebration of Grand Rapids beer, several breweries have also offered special tree-themed beers to raise money to help plant trees next fall in Riverside Park as part of a partnership with Friends of Grand Rapids Parks.

On Thursday, Logan’s Alley hosts Toodaloo Tree Party, featuring a tap takeover of tree beers from Speciation Artisan Ales, Thornapple Brewing Company, Brewery Vivant and The Mitten Brewing Co.

The all-day event begins at 7 a.m. and goes until close.

Logan’s Alley is a member of Brewers Grove, a project started in 2013 when local brewers offered to create tree-themed beers to raise money and awareness for Friends of Grand Rapids Parks’ Grand Rapids Urban Forest Project for tree plantings.

The beers are available for a limited time each year (this year they’ve been available from Feb. 15 – March 15).

Since 2013, area brewers have funded and planted 128 trees in Coit Park, Riverside Park and Highland Park.

A Brewers Grove Planting and Party in the Park event will take place in the fall at Riverside Park, where attendees can help plant trees and learn more about the tree beers they’ve come to love.