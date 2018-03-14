6 Places to Celebrate Pi Day In Grand Rapids

March 14 (that’s today) is known as Pi Day, which celebrates all things 3.14. To us, it sounds a lot more like PIE day, since math just confuses us – and makes us hungry.

Whether you like apple, peach, pumpkin or cherry, we’ve rounded up some great places in town to pick up a pie to celebrate. And, regardless of how you add the slices up, they still equal delicious.

Grand Traverse Pie Company

An import from our northern neighbors, Grand Traverse Pie Company has been serving up slices of sweet treats since 2007. We’re quite partial to the tart Michigan Montmorency cherry pie with a crumb topping. It was named the “Signature Pie” of Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival, so you know it’s worth the calories.

For Pi Day, Grand Traverse Pie Company is offering up free slices of its Michigan ABC Pie with any purchase at all 16 GT Pie shop locations. This pie is made with Michigan Apples, Blueberries, and Cherries as well as Michigan sugar and flour.The cafe menu also includes a wide range of savory pies (like chicken pot pie), pasties, quiches and other deli items.

Visit Grand Rapids Pie Company, 3224 28th St. SE, Kentwood.

Sweetie-licious

You can’t make a stop at the Downtown Market without stopping by the Sweetie-licious stall. Its pies won first place in the Crisco National Pie Championship, and first place in our hearts (and tummies) too. Sweetie-licious offers more than 50 varieties (depending on the season), like strawberry rhubarb, cherry/blueberry/raspberry, and coconut cream.

Visit Sweetie-licious, 435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids

Maisy’s Pie Company

This family-owned pie-making company whips up tasty pies available via delivery. While its nine-inch pies are terrific, try the six-inch pie buttons. These small treats are great for indulging without going overboard, and they’re sold in packages of three.

Visit Maisy’s Pie Company.

Crane’s Pie Pantry and Winery

Okay, we know that Crane’s is outside of Grand Rapids, but we just had to include them. They’ve been a go-to for old-fashioned, home-baked goodness for years. Crane’s specializes in Michigan fruit pies — and even make beautiful wedding pies (because wedding cakes are so 2017). A slice of apple pie with Crane’s pressed apple cider is a match made in…Fennville.

Visit Crane’s Pie Pantry & Winery, 6054 124th Avenue (M-89), Fennville, MI 49408

Cakabakery

Did you know your favorite cake shop also makes delicious pies? Usually, pies are available via custom order, so you’ll have to give Cakabakery a call. You can get all the expected flavors, from mixed berry to pumpkin. Cakabakery also offers $5 hand pies (think mason jar lid size), which would be perfect for a Pi party.

Visit Cakabakery, 919 Fulton St. E., Grand Rapids MI

Mr. Burger

Mr. Burger’s pies are a hidden gem for Grand Rapids pie-fanatics. While it features fresh-baked pies like apple and blueberry, our favorite is the silky chocolate cream pie. It pairs perfectly with a scoop of chocolate Hudsonville Ice Cream.

Visit Mr. Burger, 2101 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, Grand Rapids

*Main photo courtesy of Grand Traverse Pie Company