New Brewsader App Makes GR Beer Even Easier to Find

Looking to spend an afternoon or a weekend touring Grand Rapids’ best craft breweries? The new Brewsader app developed by Experience Grand Rapids makes it even easier to plan your outing and follow the city’s ale trail.

The app is an addition to the Beer City Brewsader Passport program, which launched in October 2015 and encourages beer lovers to visit up to 35 area breweries in a quest to become an Ultimate Brewsader and unlock exclusive deals and discounts. With eight stamps participants reach the level of Brewsader and receive a t-shirt commemorating their status.

The app allows Beer City Brewsader participants (also known as Brewsaders), to view nearby breweries and brewery details including menu items, directions, and social media links. After visiting a local brewery, Brewsaders can check-in through the app to receive a digital Beer City Brewsader passport stamp.

Prior to the app’s launch, participants were required to carry a printed Beer City Brewsader passport to complete the program. Beer City Brewsader participants now have the option to complete the program through the app or by using the tangible passport. Existing Beer City Brewsader participants with passport stamps can transfer their paper passport stamps into the app.

More information can be found at Experience Grand Rapids.