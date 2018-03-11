GR Pride Center Announces Pride Festival Headliner

One of three headliners set to perform at the Grand Rapids Pride Festival this summer has been announced.

Australian singer-songwriter Betty Who, best known for her 2016 hit single, “I Love You Always Forever” and “Somebody Loves You,” will take the stage on Saturday, June. 16.

Who recently released a new album, “The Valley,” and is in the middle of a national tour.

The 30th annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival takes place on Saturday, June 16 from noon to 10 p.m. at Calder Plaza.

The festival, which has a “30 & fabulous” theme, in honor of the 30th year, will feature live musical performances, a street fair with local vendors, family-friendly activities, delicious food, beer tents, and a drag show. All proceeds from the event will support the Grand Rapids Pride Center.

Tickets are $8 for general admission and $50 for VIP. Tickets can be purchased at Grand Rapids Pride Festival.