GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

From stocking up on the latest styles for spring to laughing hysterically at today’s funniest comedians, Grand Rapids has plenty to do this weekend.

Superhero PJ party at Children’s Museum

(Friday)

A post shared by Cosplay Crusaders (@cosplaycrusaders) on Mar 4, 2018 at 8:55am PST

Calling all superheroes! Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is inviting caped crusaders throughout the city for a pajama party on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wear your favorite hero pajamas and create a mask & cape, join a special Super Hero story time, decorate super snacks, make a paper puppet and more.

Along with the hands-on hero stations throughout the museum, there will also be a variety of snacks included with the price of admission. Vault of Midnight and Cosplay Crusaders will also be part of this very fun event.

Tickets are $10 per person ages 1 and up, $8 for GRCM members. Available online at GRCM or by calling or visiting the museum.

LaughFest

(All Weekend)

A post shared by LaughFest (@laughfestgr) on Feb 22, 2018 at 8:36am PST

The eighth annual “festival of laughter” kicks off on Thursday and runs for 10 days. With 260 events taking place over the course of LaughFest, you’ll be hard-pressed not to find an event that brings a smile to your face.

This weekend’s highlights include the LaughFest Signature event with comedian Trevor Noah, and performances by comedians Maria Bamford, Weird Al Yankovic, Ron Funches.

There are also several Clean Comedy Showcases and Stand Up Showcases scheduled, a performance by Grand Rapids’ own Pop Scholars, Pajama Jam, Laughter Yoga, Family Improv, the FUNderwear Run, and much more.

Visit LaughFest GR for a full schedule of the weekend’s events.

Spring Fling Sip & Shop

(Thursday)

A post shared by Duffield Lane Gaslight Store (@duffieldlanegaslight) on Feb 21, 2018 at 10:18am PST

While the snow might still be falling, spring is near and the shops at Gaslight Village are ready to get you in the mood for the sunnier season. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. stroll in and out of participating retailers and check out the latest fashions.

Many of the stores will be offering discounts and give-a-ways as well. Duffield Lane is offering a free t-shirt with $50 or more purchase; enjoy one of the services at The James Salon and receive 20 percent off plus an opportunity to win a $100 drawing for a gift certificate; Lolë is promising 10 percent off purchases, with 10 percent of sales going to Kent County Girls on the Run in honor of International Women’s Day.

Don’t forget to stop in for a drink or meal at one of Gas Light Village’s many restaurants.

