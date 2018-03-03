Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Irish Jig

With the Irish Jig only a few weeks away, Megan Snow, clinical program specialist at Spectrum Health Athletic Training Services, provided GR|MAG with several race tips.
The Irish Jig is a 5K race that takes place this year on St. Patrick’s Day in East Grand Rapids.
Register for this year’s race online. Discounted rates are available through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 15. The race is limited to 4,500 participants.
All registered participants will receive a short-sleeved technical shirt and commemorative 35th-anniversary green beverage glass. The annual event seeks to raise funds and awareness for colorectal cancer prevention and treatment.
Be safe
- Run or walk during daylight and/or warmer times of day.
- Use reflective accessories.
- Wear bright clothes.
- Run or walk against traffic so you can see cars coming.
Dress for the elements
- Pick shoes with the least amount of mesh.
- Wear socks that wick away moisture but keep your feet warm.
- Dress like it is 20 degrees warmer.
- Layer with thin tighter layers.
- Keep your head, neck and hands covered.
- Use a warmer moisture wicking top as your base layer closest to the skin.
- Your outer layer should be breathable but windproof.
Stay hydrated
- Hydration is important no matter what time of year it is. Make sure you are hydrating before, after and during exercise.
Get your blood going
- Get your blood pumping inside before heading outdoors for your run. Walk up and down stairs, do a few jumping jacks or sit-ups or use a jump rope.
Adjust your pace
- Keep a slow, steady pace with shorter strides.
- During winter weather, run on fresh snow if possible for better traction.
*Photo courtesy of Spectrum Health