Hillary Clinton Coming to GR for Betty Ford Celebration

Former first lady and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton and Lynda Bird Johnson Robb, daughter of President Lyndon Baines Johnson, will be featured guests at the Betty Ford centennial celebration in April, “America’s First Ladies: An Enduring Legacy.”

Clinton and Johnson Robb will participate in a conversation moderated by journalist Andrea Mitchell on Wednesday, April 11 at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. Doors for registered guests will open at 11:30 a.m. and the luncheon will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Individual tickets for the luncheon go on sale March 5.

Ford’s daughter, Susan Ford Bales, and the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation host an event in Ford’s honor each year in Grand Rapids.

“As first lady, mother never felt the constraints of politics when deciding to speak out about an issue,” said Ford Bales. “This year’s guests reflect the depth of support and respect that she earned as first lady. Our family is gracious that these strong women are celebrating mother’s centennial with our friends, family and community in Grand Rapids.”

More information is available by contacting 616-254-0393.