Move Your Booty with Buti Yoga

When Megan Rader, the owner of Kula Yoga, at 133 Division Ave. S #100 (located in the back of the building), first heard of Buti Yoga from her student Brittney Nawara last year, she laughed. “Wait, is this yoga that’s all about your butt? I am not interested…”

But Nawara explained that although Buti is pronounced “booty,” according to yogapedia, “in Marathi, the language spoken in parts of western India, buti means ‘a secret remedy or cure.’” The style, while new, is recognized by yoga’s professional organization, Yoga Alliance, and combines yoga with toning, plyometric bursts, and tribal dance.

While Rader wasn’t sure she was interested in introducing a different style to her studio, she wanted to try it out for herself. Since Buti wasn’t offered anywhere else in Grand Rapids at the time, Rader and Nawara traveled to Starseed Yogis in Canton to take a class.

From that point on, Rader was hooked and has since become certified in Buti, along with two more of her teachers. She now offers four classes a week in the style, and while some yoga students might be reluctant to try something new, she says those who have tried it often come back with friends.

“One thing you don’t get in a more traditional yoga class is heart-pumping cardio or the chance to move your body in a non-linear way,” Rader explains. “Buti provides this, as well as amazing hip-hop and African drum music.” Rader also raves about the fun, non-intimidating environment that the practice creates, as the teacher does the entire practice with the students and helps them navigate unfamiliar dance moves.

Buti Yoga is offered at Kula Yoga four times a week, for the regular rate of ten dollars. Classes are offered Monday 4:30 – 5:30 p.m., Wednesday 6 a.m. – 7 a.m., 4:30 – 5:30 p.m., and Thursday 6 p.m.

Kula also offers a Buti Brunch event the last Saturday of each month, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., with a potluck at the studio after a one-hour class.

Mor information is available at Kula Yoga.