Broadway Grand Rapids Announces 2018-2019 Season & Hamilton

While Broadway Grand Rapids announced its 2018-2019 season this morning, the bigger news might be the announcement that “Hamilton” will come to Grand Rapids for the organization’s 2019-2020 season.

Broadway Grand Rapids said subscribers from the 2018-2019 season, will have first access to “Hamilton” tickets when they renew their subscription for the following year’s season.

To be clear, tickets for “Hamilton” are not on sale now, and information regarding engagement dates and how to purchase groups and single tickets will be announced at a later time.

So, what’s coming to Broadway Grand Rapids in 2018-2019:

Finding Neverland – Oct. 9 – 14, 2018

Jersey Boys – Nov. 30 – Dec. 2, 2018

School of Rock – Jan. 8 – 13, 2019

On Your Feet: The Emilio & Gloria Estefan Broadway Musical – Feb. 19 -24, 2019

The Book of Mormon – March 19 – 24, 2019

Waitress – April 30 – May 5, 2019

Anastasia – June 25 – 30, 2019