Enjoy Beer Infused Dishes During Cool Brews. Hot Eats.

Coinciding with Beer Month this year (Feb. 15 – March 15), Cool Brews. Hot Eats. promises to help show off the reasons Grand Rapids continues to win the title of Beer City.

Now in its sixth year, Cool Brews. Hot Eats. features beer inspired menus from nearly 50 breweries and restaurants around the city.

Menu items include entrées, desserts and other unique creations that use beer as a main ingredient. In addition, select Cool Brews. Hot Eats. participants have curated a limited release beer pairing menu for the month-long event.

Take a look at all of the participating restaurant’s menus at Cool Brews. Hot Eats.

A Sampling of This Year’s Cool Brews. Hot Eats.

Rockford Brewing Co.’s Encocado de Pescado (Ecuadorian Coconut Seafood Stew): $19.50, ECA Farms Michigan Shrimp, Smoked Salmon, PEI Mussels, Potatoes, Spicy Coconut-RBC Carriage House Beer Broth, Cilantro, Limes. Served with side of Rice.

Gravity’s Beer Braised Duck: $19.00, Duck Leg Braised in Bell’s Lager of the Lakes, Royal Trumpet & Maitake Mushroom Risotto, Sugar Snap Peas, Demi Glace Suggested Pairing: Bell’s Lager of the Lakes.

HopCat’s Samwise Stew: $10.50, Po-tay-toes. Boil em, Mash em, or in this case, stick them in a stew. With its house made braised beef, beer French onion soup, and a nice helping of veggies all served in a bread bowl. “Samwise would be proud, Gollum would be Gollum.”

*Photos courtesy of Experience Grand Rapids