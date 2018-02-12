Meijer Gardens Reveals Three of its Summer Concerts

While today’s sunshine might already have you daydreaming about summer, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has decided to give you another reason. FMG announced three of the bands coming to its amphitheater this summer as part of the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert Series.

The lineup will include Tedeschi Trucks Band, kicking off the series on May 30, Blondie, playing on June 29, and O.A.R. – Just Like Paradise Tour with special guest Matt Nathanson, on August 26.

The complete 30-show lineup will be announced in mid-April.

Members of Meijer Gardens will be able to purchase tickets during an exclusive members-only presale, April 28 through May 11. During the pre-sale, members receive a $5 discount per ticket. To join or renew before April 28, visit FMG. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 12.

More information on prices and purchasing locations will be available following the release of the full lineup in mid-April.

About the Bands

Tedeschi Trucks Band with special guest Charlie Parr

May 30

Now in their eighth year, Grammy-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band has earned its reputation as one of the premier live acts touring today. The 12-piece ensemble is led by the husband-and-wife team of guitarist Derek Trucks and guitarist-singer Susan Tedeschi.

Blondie

June 29

For the last four decades, Blondie has become and remains a true national treasure; one whose influence both shaped and continues to inform the worlds of music, fashion and art. From an irreverent Lower East Side punk outfit to bona fide international ambassadors of New York cool, Blondie will forever be synonymous with that punk spirit that lives somewhere in all of us.

O.A.R. – Just Like Paradise Tour with special guest Matt Nathanson

August 26

Appearing for the first time together at Meijer Gardens, the “Just Like Paradise Tour” presents a unique opportunity to see these favorite acts performing on the same night. O.A.R. (short for Of a Revolution) transformed itself from an independent college band to a Billboard chart-topper over the course of a long, varied career. The roots-and-reggae band has transcended jam band clichés to become one of the most popular live acts touring today, while Matt Nathanson has evolved into one of the most applauded songwriters and engaging performers on the music scene today.